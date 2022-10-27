COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at the Columbus Museum of Art voted to unionize Thursday.

According to a press release, 97% of employees voted to establish the Columbus Museum of Art Workers United, making it the first museum in Columbus to unionize. The group joins AFSCME Ohio Council 8, a labor union representing some Ohio’s municipal, county and regional authorities, universities, hospitals, and non-profit workers.

“It’s a great day, and we are excited to take the next step in this journey with our CMA union family,” Dani Rand, lead event captain for special events at the museum and union member, said in the release. “We look forward to working with our management and administration to make our workplace more equitable while continuing to maintain the flagship cultural institution CMA has always been.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus Museum of Art did not immediately respond to a request for comment.