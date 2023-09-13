COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man who turned himself in and facing murder charges faced a judge in court Wednesday.

Jayveyon Gravely, of Galloway, turned himself in to authorities after being on the run for over two months. Gravely is accused of murdering Austin Roberts, 22, on the 1400 block of Bairstow Court, near Georgesville Road.

Columbus police said that on July 8, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Bairstow and found Roberts suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Roberts reportedly did not name the shooter and said that it was an accident. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and died later in the day.

A female witness stated that while she and Roberts were engaged in an argument, Gravely attempted to intervene and shot Roberts. A second witness who picked up Roberts at a restaurant shortly after the shooting told police that Gravely said he accidentally shot Roberts and put a gun in his cabinet.

Police uncovered a series of text messages off Gravely’s phone with another friend, reportedly saying, “I didn’t mean to, brother, too much going on.”

Gravely turned himself in Tuesday and was issued a $1 million bond Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court. He is scheduled to appear in court during a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.