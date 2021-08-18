Columbus murder suspect arrested in Texas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Michael Nichols, a suspect in a July 27 Columbus homicide, has been arrested in Texas, according to the United States Marshals Service.

According to a release, Nichols was taken into custody August 17 in Baytown, Texas.

Columbus Police issued the warrant after charging Nichol in connection with a shooting death that happened in the 400 block of Columbian Ave., Columbus.

Investigators believed Nichols fled Ohio, and tracked him down to the 4000 Block of Interstate 10 East, Baytown, TX.

The alleged fugitive also faced an arrest warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole on July 16.

