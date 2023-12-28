For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

GHENT, West Virginia (WCMH) – A fugitive wanted for a Columbus murder was apprehended Wednesday approximately 240 miles away in southern West Virginia.

Gabriel Hosings, who was wanted for the murder of Shawn Overly, was found near Ghent, West Virginia, in the 200 block of Flat Top Lake Road, according to the U.S. Marshal’s office. Hosings was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division after the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team took over the investigation from Columbus police.

Hosings is accused of fatally shooting Overly in the 3000 block of Briggs Road in the Southwest Hilltop neighborhood on Dec. 10. CPD officers found Overly, 34, in a doorway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he died a few hours later.

Hosings is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, W.Va. The U.S. Marshal’s office did not release information on how Hosings was tracked to Flat Top Lake or when he will be extradited back to Columbus to face murder charges.