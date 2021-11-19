COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted in connection with an August murder on North Garfield Avenue has been arrested in Florida.

US Marshals arrested Frank D. Mitchell on Thursday, under an outstanding arrest warrant from Franklin County. Mitchell was wanted by the Columbus Police Department in Ohio for murder, the US Marshals said in a media release.

On Aug. 24 Mitchell allegedly used a firearm to shoot a male victim in the 400 Block of North Garfield Ave.

Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) adopted the Mitchell arrest warrant on September 13, 2021. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit, Columbus Police Department S.W.A.T, and SOFAST received information Mitchell had fled Ohio and was living in the State of Florida, the media release said.

SOFAST requested assistance from FCRFTF, Mitchell was quickly located in Port Richey, FL.

Mitchell is currently in the custody of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, New Port Richey, FL and

will soon be extradited back to Ohio, the release concluded.



Anyone with information on any fugitive may send an anonymous web tip to the U.S. Marshals’

website at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html.