COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is moving forward with a plan to protect the Constitutional rights of protesters while making sure those demonstrations stay peaceful.

Columbus City Council voted Monday to start rolling out phase one of that sweeping strategy — aimed at striking the ideal balance between the public’s rights and the public’s safety.

The vote by the council approved more than $90,000 for a program called “Engage Columbus,” paying for research initiatives, enhancing crowd management strategies and fostering dialogue between police and demonstrators.

“We were given an expectation by the community to do things differently after George Floyd in May of 2020, and so throughout that following year, we made some adjustments,” Columbus Division of Police Commander Duane Mabry said.

Those adjustments mainly being the development of a new unit within the Columbus Division of Police called the dialogue team.

“We have to have honest dialogue that needs honest intent, and so it’s us collaborating with people in the community to figure out how we can facilitate that activity,” Mabry said. “We applied it that following summer during Pride with just two officers, actually a sergeant, an officer.”

Fast forward to now, and the unit has more than 40 officers and counting.

“What we’re doing differently now is we’re trying to engage it well in advance,” Mabry said. “And trying to give people a voice and a space to air their grievances, both through their government and their community, and so we create an atmosphere where that happens.”

He says the impact of the unit is already evident.

“Whether you like the message or not, of anyone showing up, it’s the fact that people get to come and have a message,” Mabry said. “And so whether it was the drag queens at Land Grant or whether it was the neo-Nazis, people had a voice.”

This money headed to Columbus police is just phase one of “Engage Columbus.”

Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said this type of work is transformative and council is excited to see the impact moving forward.