COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020.

Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, she also pled guilty to endangering children.

The maximum sentence Maldonado-Cortez could face is between 11 and 16.5 years in prison. However, according to Maldonado-Cortez’s plea agreement, both the prosecution and defense are recommending six years in prison.

According to the grand jury indictment in the case, Maldonado-Cortez and the boy’s stepfather, Jose Emanuel Santon-Perez, were charged with one count of murder, one count of felonious assault, and three counts of endangering children for what court documents describe as ongoing abuse of the child and his 2-year-old brother between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 23, 2020.

Officers and medics were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Azelda Street on May 23, 2020, on a call about a child who may have drowned in the bathtub. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to court documents, the boy’s death was ruled a homicide because of complications of multiple blunt force and burn injuries.

The case against Santos-Perez remains active.