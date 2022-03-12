COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been 25 years since 3-year-old Cody Stepp went missing in Columbus, and now his mother is making what could be a final plea to her community for answers.

No matter the outcome, Robin Stepp said her dying wish is to know what happened to her son.

“That was the worst day of my life,” Robin Stepp said.

She still remembers the day her son Aaron “Cody” Stepp went missing back in March 1997. It was one day before she was released from prison, and Cody was in the custody of Robin’s mother and sister at the time.

That day, he was last seen playing in a neighbor’s backyard.

“I found out on the 11 o’clock news, myself,” Robin Stepp said.

Since then, she has searched endlessly for answers about her son’s disappearance — even 25 years later.

There is a reason Stepp is so desperate to find him now more than ever.

“I just hope somebody comes forward now, whether your family, friends, or strangers, if you know something, please, I don’t know how much longer I have left,” Robin said.

Robin is suffering from a severe lung disease and her health is deteriorating. Despite this, she’s still receiving support from those closest to her.

“I don’t know if she’s going to be here next year or not, so I’m just hoping and praying, we’re hoping and praying, that this will bring some kind of closure, for her,” said family friend Pam Taylor.

Taylor has promised not to give up looking for Cody, even if Robin is no longer with her.

“I’m not going to give up, regardless of when she passes,” Taylor said. “I’m still going to do this.”

In Ohio, more than 16,000 children were reported missing in 2020 alone.

Anyone with any information on this case or any other missing person case is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

BELOW: Aaron “Cody” Stepp what he looked like when he went missing and an age progression photo of what he may look like today.