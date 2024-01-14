COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The week’s blast of arctic weather has prompted a change to Columbus’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, but the city will still honor the civil rights leader Monday.

The march portion of the event, which was scheduled to be part of the city’s observance of King’s birthday, has been canceled. However, the program part of the celebration will carry on as originally scheduled.

Set for the Lincoln Theater, the city’s annual MLK Program will celebrate King’s legacy. Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. with the program beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Rep. Joyce Beatty, recording artist Isaac Carree, and the winners of the MLK Youth Oratorical Contest are scheduled to take part in the program, which will be emceed by NBC4’s Kerry Charles.

The Lincoln Theater is located at 769 East Long Street. Again, doors will open at 4 p.m. and the program will begin at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to the public.