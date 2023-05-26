COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus City School middle school students were transported to a local hospital on Friday after eating marijuana-infused gummies.

Officers responded to World Language Middle School on Friday after getting a report of a possible overdose, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The students were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with symptoms police described as “minor.”

Columbus City Schools said it has informed families of the situation and the principal will be taking the “appropriate counseling and disciplinary action.” School staff are continuing to work with police and other appropriate agencies as needed during the investigation, the district said.