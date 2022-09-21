A view of the Columbus skyline looking northeast, with the Main and Rich street bridges over the Scioto River in the foreground.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club, Jane Scott, announced her retirement at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Scott will end her tenure in May of next year after serving as CEO since September 2003.

“The Metropolitan Club plays an important and unique role in Columbus,” Scott said in a release. “Most people may not realize that there are very few organizations anywhere in the entire country like CMC that promote free speech and convene meaningful community conversations, and CMC is one of the best.”

NBC4 anchors have moderated club forums throughout Scott’s tenure, including a conversation hosted by Colleen Marshall with Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates in April.

Board of Trustees Chair Kelly Atkinson said Scott grew the club’s membership from 600 to nearly 1,400. In addition, sponsorships have grown to more than 100 sponsors, from $82,000 to upwards of $400,000.

“It will be difficult to fill Jane’s shoes,” Atkinson said in the release. “But she is leaving the organization in a very strong position financially and with an incredibly talented professional staff in place so the next CEO will have a tremendous opportunity to continue CMC’s success.”