COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles cases in Columbus continued to rise Wednesday as the total confirmed cases nears 50.

Columbus Public Health said there are now 46 measles cases in the area, a two case increase from Tuesday morning. The cases have been found in 18 daycare and school locations in the area, and increase of one from Tuesday.

Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Columbus Public Health commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts and other city health officials will provide an update on the outbreak. You can watch the update live in the video player above.

19 people have been hospitalized with measles, an additional two from Tuesday. All of the 46 cases are in unvaccinated people under 18 years old, according to Columbus Public Health. 54% of the cases are in kids between the ages of 1 and 2.

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to both public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.