COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The total measles cases in Columbus have climbed above 30.

As of Monday morning, Columbus Public Health has confirmed 32 measles cases in the area that have been found in 12 daycare and school locations in Columbus. 13 people have been hospitalized as a result.

Of the 32 cases, all of them are in people under 18-years-old with 31 of them in unvaccinated individuals. One case is ruled in someone with an “unknown vaccinated status”. 63% of the cases are in kids between the ages of 1 and 2.

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to both public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.