Columbus Mayor Ginther’s father passes away

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jeffrey Ginther, the father of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, passed away Monday.

In a statement from the mayor’s office, Ginther said his father died peacefully early in the morning after a long battle with cancer.

Ginther’s statement on the passing of his father is below:

“To most, my father was a quiet man, a man of few words. But in that calmness was strength. He was the perfect balance to my mother’s enthusiasm and creativity and championed her career throughout their 51-year marriage. Together, they were committed to a lifetime of service by fostering 47 children over 30 years. My Dad was one of the best listeners I have ever met. I try every day to incorporate his compassion and fairness to the way I lead. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. No one cared more deeply for his family than my father. And while our hearts are broken, he is home with the love of his life now. We will find solace in that. Our family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy during this extremely difficult time.” Mayor Andrew Ginther

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

Norma Ginther, the mayor’s mother, passed away in July 2019.