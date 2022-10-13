COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two fatal shootings of teenagers within 48 hours have left Columbus community leaders pleading for an end to the violence.

On Monday, 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks died hours after being shot in Franklin Park, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Wednesday afternoon, 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was fatally shot in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Mayor Andrew Ginther told NBC4 that the deaths of the two teenagers should serve as a “wake-up call” for the community. He said addressing the gun violence takes collaboration.

“The city isn’t gonna solve this alone, police aren’t gonna solve this alone,” Ginther said. “We all have to be part of that solution.”

According to CPD, 10 children have died by homicide in 2022. During the same time period, there were 12 child homicides in 2021 and 19 in 2020.

Mark Diemer, pastor of Grace of God Lutheran Church agreed with Ginther that the key to eliminating violence in the city is a community-wide effort. Part of that effort, he said, is recognizing the many factors that cause and exacerbate crime.

“We need to see these events as trauma,” Diemer said. “Not just causing trauma, but often the result of trauma.”

CPD named 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. as a suspect in Kendricks’ death Wednesday, charging him with murder. Police continue to search for Adkins Jr.

On Thursday, CPD arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, in connection to Reed’s death.

Police ask anyone with information related to either crime to contact CPD’s homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.