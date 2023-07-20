COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After ratifying changes for mobile food vendors in March, Columbus City Council is early in the process of considering amendments to another set of policies related to nightlife: city noise ordinances.

As of now, the proposed amendments would largely seek to change or add to the city’s rules surrounding “prohibited sounds” and include addressing noise on commercial properties by creating a “red line,” similar to what exists for residential properties. The prohibited sounds section of the city code does not currently tackle non-residential properties.

Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, who chairs the public safety committee, held a public hearing to discuss the proposed amendments Tuesday, saying it would be the first of many hearings. As the council envisions a more densely-populated city, noise will continue to be a challenge, he said.

Enforcement can be a challenge for officers

Another proposal is to increase the penalties for frequent noise code violators. While it is already a criminal offense to flout the noise code, the city could escalate persistent “loud and/or raucous noise after warning or request to desist” from a fourth-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor.

But by nature, Columbus police have faced challenges in enforcing the ordinances.

“I have no interest in passing something that neither our police department, our health department, or anyone else has the inability to enforce,” Remy said.

Each day, the bulk of noise complaints called into the nonemergency line coincides with what is often the busiest time for Columbus police officers who are responding to unrelated incidents, Deputy Chief Tim Myers said.

Around Columbus, the most common hour for noise complaints is from 11 p.m. to midnight. Close to two-thirds of noise complaints fall between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to city data.

The city has also suggested adding the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services to the agencies that could enforce the code. Steve Dunbar, the city’s assistant city attorney, said the city has injunctive relief that it could pursue retroactively in cases where Columbus police is not able to intervene.

First crack at amendments gets mixed reviews from attendees

Generally, city data showed that noise complaints decreased from 2012 to 2021.

Although residents call in noise complaints all around the city, one geographic region sticks out — the police precinct that includes Ohio State University, parts of the Short North, and parts of Fifth by Northwest.

Apartment rental agency owner and developer Mark Wood said he and other Short North stakeholders have asked the city for years to retool its noise code. As bars abound in what has become the popular nightlife district, he said noise and crime are concerning residents and daytime business owners.

“I hear feedback from our small businesses, that late-night activity has tarnished the reputation of the neighborhood and that many of their patrons are reluctant to come to their shops,” Wood said. “As hard as it is to build up a successful urban community, it can quickly be torn apart.”

But another attendee said the proposed policies didn’t go far enough for residents.

The full hearing can be viewed here.