COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Sunday morning, thousands of runners and volunteers for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon will hit the roads in various neighborhoods of Columbus. Below are the dozens of road closures that go along with the annual fall event.

Events

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Jesse Owens 5K and One Mile Family Fun Walk starts at 11 a.m.; the Highlights Kids’ Run starts at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – The Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon — 7:25 a.m. wheelchair division starts; 7:30 a.m. Marathon & ½ Marathon starts

Road Closures

Friday, October 13

9 a.m.: Long St. closes, Hocking St. to Neil Ave., remains closed until 6 p.m. Sunday. (except 5-7 p.m. Saturday for Blue Jackets)

11:59 p.m.: Spring St. between West St. and Neil Ave. closes until 6 p.m. Sunday

11:59 p.m.: Hanover and Cozzins Streets closed except to local traffic until 6 p.m. Sunday

11:59 p.m.: West St. from Nationwide to Marconi and John McConnell from New Public Way to Spring St. close until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 14

11:59 p.m.: Spring St. from Neil Avenue to Hocking St. closes until 6 p.m. Sunday

11:59 p.m.: Neil Ave. south from Nationwide Blvd. goes down to one lane for condo traffic only until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday, October. 15

4 a.m.: Neil Ave. south from Nationwide closes until 3 p.m. Sunday (condo traffic uses the rear entrance off Nationwide).

7:30 a.m.: Starting at the start line on Long Street and for the 26.2 miles of the marathon course and the 13.1 miles of the 1/2 marathon course, roads will be subject to partial or full closure based upon the expected arrival times of the first and last athlete.

Spring Street, Long Street and Neil Ave. will open back up to traffic at 6 p.m.