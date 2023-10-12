COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Sunday morning, thousands of runners and volunteers for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon will hit the roads in various neighborhoods of Columbus. Below are the dozens of road closures that go along with the annual fall event.
Events
Saturday, Oct. 14 – Jesse Owens 5K and One Mile Family Fun Walk starts at 11 a.m.; the Highlights Kids’ Run starts at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15 – The Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon — 7:25 a.m. wheelchair division starts; 7:30 a.m. Marathon & ½ Marathon starts
Road Closures
Friday, October 13
- 9 a.m.: Long St. closes, Hocking St. to Neil Ave., remains closed until 6 p.m. Sunday. (except 5-7 p.m. Saturday for Blue Jackets)
- 11:59 p.m.: Spring St. between West St. and Neil Ave. closes until 6 p.m. Sunday
- 11:59 p.m.: Hanover and Cozzins Streets closed except to local traffic until 6 p.m. Sunday
- 11:59 p.m.: West St. from Nationwide to Marconi and John McConnell from New Public Way to Spring St. close until Sunday at 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 14
- 11:59 p.m.: Spring St. from Neil Avenue to Hocking St. closes until 6 p.m. Sunday
- 11:59 p.m.: Neil Ave. south from Nationwide Blvd. goes down to one lane for condo traffic only until 4 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday, October. 15
- 4 a.m.: Neil Ave. south from Nationwide closes until 3 p.m. Sunday (condo traffic uses the rear entrance off Nationwide).
- 7:30 a.m.: Starting at the start line on Long Street and for the 26.2 miles of the marathon course and the 13.1 miles of the 1/2 marathon course, roads will be subject to partial or full closure based upon the expected arrival times of the first and last athlete.
- Spring Street, Long Street and Neil Ave. will open back up to traffic at 6 p.m.