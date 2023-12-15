COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has pleaded no contest to the rape of his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter on Nov. 6.

Franklin County Municipal Court documents showed that Brennan C. Crowe, 32, originally pleaded guilty to two charges before changing it to no contest for a single felony charge of rape. The defendant’s charges originally included an additional charge of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition, but prosecutors stopped pursuing it after Crowe changed his plea.

Crowe was sentenced Thursday, but court records did not show any details on the specific prison time or other punishments he received as of 12 p.m. Friday. Previous documents in the case showed the Reagan Tokes Law, which allows for offenders who break the law or other rules behind bars to be held up to their maximum prison term, applied for this case. This law requires judges to set both a minimum and a maximum prison term for those convicted of first- and second-degree felonies.

Crowe’s sentencing range includes a definite sentence with a range between three to 11 years with a maximum indefinite prison term consisting of a minimum of 11 years and a maximum of 16.5 years.

Crowe’s ex-girlfriend told police on January 18, 2020, that she had found Crowe sitting completely naked next to her five-year-old daughter in the child’s bedroom, according to court documents. The daughter had her pants down as well, and later revealed what had happened to her in the post-incident examination.

In 2020, the prosecutor claimed that Crowe also allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s mother.

Crowe will become a registered as a sex offender as part of his sentence.

In a separate 2020 case in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, Crowe pled guilty to a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault on November 6. He was sentenced for this charge on Thursday, the same day as his rape charge sentencing.