COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who said his killing of a 13-year-old boy last October was self-defense has been arrested on weapons and tampering charges in relation to the case.

Kreig Butler, 37, was booked into Franklin County Jail Sunday on one charge each of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. As of Sunday night, he is listed as an inmate on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website.

On Friday, it was announced that a Franklin County grand jury would not be charging Butler with murder charges in the shooting death of Sinzae Reed on Oct. 12, 2022. An arrest warrant for Butler’s arrest on the weapons and tampering charges was issued Friday.

The charges Butler is facing, which were handed down by the grand jury, are both felonies. The grand jury deliberated for two days this past week before deciding on the indictments.

The day after Reed’s shooting, Butler was arrested and charged with murder. During his arraignment, Butler claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The murder charge against Butler was dismissed on Oct. 20 in what the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said was “standard practice.” The case was then sent to the grand jury.

In a statement Friday, a Columbus Division of Police spokesperson said that after “gathering all available information,” the department closed its investigation into the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene of the Oct. 12 shooting said Butler got out of his truck before shooting Reed. He then got back into the vehicle and drove away, police have said.

Reed’s death, as well as the deaths of others that some said are related to race, were the subject of a protest at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday afternoon.

There is no date for Butler’s court appearance listed in online records.