COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a wanted man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint who was trying to buy a PS4 in south Columbus for “Wanted Wednesday.”

Police say on July 25, 2021, the male victim went to the 3000 block of Conrad Drive to meet two people he believed would sell him a PS4 he purchased on OfferUP.

After the victim was shown the console and gave a suspect the money, another suspect pulled a semi-auto handgun and threatened to shoot him, per Crime Stoppers release.

Police say the suspects ran away with his cash and the PS4.

Crime Stoppers states an investigation led to the identification of R’Rion Cobb as one of the two suspects who is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Cobb is believed to be armed and dangerous. Photos of the suspect can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Cobb.

Anyone with information may call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.