COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man suspected of killing a 44-year-old woman in the Franklinton neighborhood Thursday morning is wanted by police.

The Columbus Division of Police filed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Erich Orlando Barbee, 30, who is accused of fatally shooting Marissa Saultz and injuring another woman in the 100 block of Rodgers Avenue, just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, the division said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Rodgers Avenue residence, where they found Saultz dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

The surviving victim, a 29-year-old woman, reportedly crawled out of a window and called for help from the roof. Medics took her to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable, police said.

Barbee — who is believed to live at the Rodgers Avenue residence — is charged with murder and felonious assault, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Anyone with knowledge of Barbee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.