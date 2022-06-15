COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a Columbus man wanted for multiple counts of domestic violence and one of felonious assault after a shooting incident in south Columbus.

Police say on June 2 at around 9 p.m., officers went to a house in the 2600 block of Nona Road and found a 1-year-old with minor wounds from shattered glass and other individuals who said they had shots fired at them.

Police learned that Nathaniel Love Jr. arrived to the house and allegedly fired several gunshots after an argument over property, according to police.

According to police, some of the gunfire from Love hit the rear window of a car, where the 1-year-old was seated, showering the baby with glass.

Love is wanted for one count of felonious assault and three counts of domestic violence. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Love’s arrest. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

All tips are anonymous.