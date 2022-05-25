COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for two wanted men as alleged suspects in separate crimes that occurred in Columbus for “Wanted Wednesday.”

John Rash

Crime Stoppers said the first wanted man is John Rash for allegedly shooting a gun inside a home on May 5 and killing someone who was not his intended target. Rash is believed to be armed and dangerous, per Crime Stoppers.

The second wanted man is Xavier Hicks for allegedly stealing dirt bikes with another man in south Columbus in 2021, per Crime Stoppers.

On Aug 1, 2021, police say Hicks and another man broke into an attached garage on the 800 block of Colton Rd. and each stole a dirt bike.

Xavier Hicks

After they began riding the bikes, the unnamed suspect wrecked and injured his legs, with CPD officers apprehending him after he was unable to flee the scene.

According to Crime Stoppers, Hicks did drive from the scene with the unnamed suspect identifying him as his partner in the burglary.

Surveillance images from the burglary can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrests of Rash and Hicks.

Anyone with information may call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.