COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man currently serving 15 years in prison was sentenced to at least 46 more years for two shooting deaths that happened during robberies in 2017.

Trevor Sands

Trevor Sands, 27, was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Talley. Sands was found guilty at trial last month.

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack’s office said Sands will be 82 years old before being eligible for parole.

According to Tyack, Sands was found guilty in the April 24, 2017, shooting death of Mendy and the May 8, 2017, shooting death of Talley.

Sands will begin serving his 46 years-to-life sentence after he finishes a 15-year federal prison term for armed robbery.