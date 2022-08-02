Rashad Short, 30, was found guilty Friday on two separate murder charges, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 31-year-old man will spend the next 86 years in prison after being found guilty of two shooting deaths in 2020.

Rashad Short, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in a Franklin County courtroom to a mandatory 86 years to life in prison.

According to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack, Short was found guilty on July 28 for the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick.

Short’s sentences, by charge, are:

Aggravated murder of Gray: Life with the possibility of parole after 30 years with three added years for a gun specification

Aggravated murder of McCormick: Life with the possibility of parole after 30 years with three years for a gun specification, to be served consecutively.

Attempted murder of a surviving victim: An indeterminant sentence of seven to 10.5 years with three years added for a gun specification, to be served consecutively.

Aggravated burglary of McCormick and a surviving victim: Indeterminant sentence of six to nine years with three years for a gun specification. This sentence will be served concurrently.

Tyack’s office said Short also pled guilty to drug charges in a separate case and was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison, to be served concurrently with the other prison time.

According to police, in the early morning hours of April 23, 2020, Columbus police said officers responded to the 800 block of Tulane Road, where they found Gray, 21, in the driver’s seat of a U-Haul. He had been shot several times. He died later at the hospital.

On May 28, 2020, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Pontiac Street, where they found McCormick, 19, lying in front of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, also a 19-year-old man, was found shot at the scene.