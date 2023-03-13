COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old Columbus man will spend at least the next 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in July 2022.

Xavier Colvin pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and robbery in the shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack said in a press release.

According to Tyack, Colvin was sentenced to between 16 and 21 1/2 years in prison.

On July 7, 2022, Colvin was recruited by two men who had been robbed earlier that day, court records state. The two men, along with Colvin and a fourth man, attempted to get the stolen property — including marijuana — back, Tyack’s office said. The four men, all of whom had guns, fired shots at Roberts and another person, hitting Roberts. According to the press release, Roberts had nothing to do with the stolen property.

Tyack said the case is still being investigated.