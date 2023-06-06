COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old Columbus man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 19 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a Franklinton bar in July 2021.

Clyde Littlefield was sentenced to a maximum sentence of between 19 years and two months to 24 years and eight months in prison.

Littlefield pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to online court records.

In the early morning hours of July 1, 2021, Littlefield and Edward Hunter, 29, were involved in a fight at Patio Bar on Sullivant Avenue, according to Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack. Police said Littlefield pulled a gun and shot Hunter in the back while he was standing, then shot Hunter again when he was lying on the ground.

In addition to Littlefield, Logan R. Besse was charged with possessing a weapon under disability, among other charges, in connection with the shooting. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2022 and was sentenced to 30 months of probation, according to court records.

Judge Kimberly Cocroft handed down Littlefield’s sentence.