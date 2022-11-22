COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an intent to sell.

Thirty-two year-old Justin Howard, also known as “J-Money,” was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for possessing 500 grams of meth and 40 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio. Court documents from October 2020 to June 2021 show Howard obtained the narcotics with the intent of selling to customers in Columbus.

In October and December 2020, law enforcement found Howard in a stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm, drugs and cash. After searching his home, investigators also found more than $33,500 in cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl. He also possessed heroin and cocaine in February 2021.

Howard turned himself in on an active warrant in June 2021. He sais he had a new home and possessed another loaded firearm and additional narcotics.

Howard was indicted by a grand jury in April this year and pleaded guilty in May.