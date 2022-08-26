COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he sold meth to undercover agents.

Levi Phillips, 25, was sentenced in federal court for possessing and intending to sell more than 750 grams of meth, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Philips sold meth to undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agents at least twice in May and July 2021.

Agents executed a search warrant in August 2021 and discovered more than 500 grams of meth and about 112 grams of fentanyl in Phillip’s bathroom that were packaged ready to be sold, Parker said. Authorities also found a semi-automatic pistol and an AM-15 rifle with 223 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation was conducted as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces initiative, which identifies and dismantles criminal organizations.