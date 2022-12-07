COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced six to nine years for aggravated vehicular homicide for a fatal crash that took place in the west side of Columbus, said a release by the office of Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

On March 20, 2020, Jhuante Burton, 37, was driving westbound on West Broad Street toward Georgesville Road near Hollywood Casino. As Burton approached an intersection, which included several cars stopped at a red light, he increased his speed instead of slowing down.

The report said Burton, who was driving a Chevrolet Captiva, approached speeds of up to 58 miles per hour when he hit a Dodge Caravan driven by 64-year-old Steven Waits of Grove City. Waits was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials later discovered that Burton had received a methadone treatment prior to driving his car and he also had fentanyl in his system. As well, he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

In addition to the prison sentence, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel Hawkins imposed a lifetime driver’s license suspension.