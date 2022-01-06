COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison for robbing two auto parts stores at gunpoint.

Craishon Russell, 32, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Russell had pleaded guilty to robbery and a firearms charge.

According to court documents, on June 5, 2019, Russell robbed an AutoZone on East Main Street in Reynoldsburg, getting away with $1,400 in cash. Ten days later, he robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Canal Winchester.

Employees at each store described tattoos that matched Russell.

On June 19, 2019, Columbus police stopped Russell on a complaint of waving a gun and then arrested him.

Russell, known as “Diablo,” was indicted in June 2020, and he pleaded guilty in July 2021. His sentenced totaled 225 months.