COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has pleaded guilty of multiple charges, one of which involves stolen police ammunition.

Christopher Lee Kimmel, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday to multiple charges related to two thefts. The charges included two counts of breaking and entering, three of possession of criminal tools, four of grand theft of a motor vehicle, two of grand theft and two of receiving stolen property.

On March 24, Kimmel and James Mason Damien Scaff, 32, were accused of breaking into a warehouse on the West Side and stealing more than $70,000 worth of appliances.

In a second incident on April 2, Kimmel and Scaff were accused of breaking into a second warehouse. This time, they allegedly used a stolen delivery truck to take two motorcycles and 162,000 rounds of rifle ammunition set to be delivered to Columbus police.

“The fact that this massive amount of ammunition was released into this community creates a significant risk to the safety of the public at large,” said Anthony Pierson of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kimmel’s accomplice Scaff pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Nov. 8. He will be sentenced on Dec. 15.

After his guilty plea, Kimmel was sentenced to six years in prison.