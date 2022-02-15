COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending bomb threats to a local reproductive health services facility and threatening to kill a patient whom he believed was seeking an abortion.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, called the local health care clinic two times on April 11, 2021, first making a death threat against the patient and later threatening that his “organization” would bring a bomb to the facility, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

“Specifically, Brime admitted to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act – which makes it a federal crime to threaten the use of force to intimidate anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services – and to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce,” Parker said in the release.

Brime’s threats against the clinic are punishable by up to one year in prison, and sending threats in interstate commerce has a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the release.

A sentencing date is not yet scheduled for Brime, who was indicted by a grand jury and arrested in September.