Columbus man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Caleb Jones signed the guilty plea on Sept. 15, pleading guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, a class B misdemeanor.

Jones faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of not more than $5,000.

According to court documents, Jones allegedly admitted to a witness that he gained entry into the building by climbing an outside wall of the building. Court documents state that Jones called a witness from inside the Capitol building, sending text messages and videos from inside.

Jones was allegedly hit with tear gas and escorted out of the building by law enforcement, according to a separate witness.