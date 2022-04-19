COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man who was accused of assaulting a police officer in early April has pled guilty to that charge and his connection to a 2021 homicide and robbery, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack.

20-year-old Sabab Islam pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and assaulting an officer and will serve between 11 to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, Islam assaulted an officer during an investigation into a crash on I-670 East near Grandview Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. on April 9.

Islam punched the officer several times in the face, tried to gouge his right eye, and wrestled with the officer, per court documents. The video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

He was arrested in February 2021 along with Aboubacar Toure in Michigan after the shooting death of 14-year-old Davyion Jones in north Columbus on Jan. 24, 2021. Court documents state Islam was out on bond.

According to a release from Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack, Islam and another person held two people at gunpoint at a Budget Inn on Westerville Rd. and stole a cellphone and wallet on Jan. 24, 2021.