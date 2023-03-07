COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty Monday to the 2020 shooting death of a 32-year-old in South Linden.

Kevin Johnson, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Franklin County judge after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Jermar Watters on June 22, 2020 at a residence on the 1000 block of East 17th Avenue, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

On the day of Watters’ death, Johnson was at his long-term girlfriend’s home on East 17th Avenue in South Linden, the prosecutor’s office said. There, Johnson got into a fight with Watters — a close friend of his girlfriend — and left the residence.

Johnson later returned to his girlfriend’s home with a gun and shot Watters, who also had and fired a gun, the prosecutor’s office said. Medics took Watters to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where he died less than three hours later.

After shooting Watters, Johnson ran from the residence and disposed of his gun, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Johnson will spend a mandatory 10 years in prison — seven years for voluntary manslaughter and three years for the use of a firearm — with 952 days of jail credit since his arrest on July 28, 2022.