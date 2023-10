COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was found not guilty of murder and other charges related to a February 2022 shooting on the city’s east side.

A jury ruled last week that Randy R. Cooper, 23, was not guilty of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault charges.

Dalin Green, 41, was found shot inside a crashed car on Sweet Basil Drive on Feb. 25, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About seven days after the shooting, Cooper surrendered to police.