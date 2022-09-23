COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden.

Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Copeland was in an alley when he was confronted by a group of men, police said. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot Copeland multiple times. After, all the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.