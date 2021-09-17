Columbus man indicted on charges of threatening reproductive health services facility

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has returned charges against a man who allegedly sent bomb threats to a Columbus reproductive health services facility.

 Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel announced charges Friday against Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, who allegedly made two separate telephone threats on April 11 to a local reproductive health care clinic in which he made a death threat and a bomb threat.

“Specifically, Brime is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to threaten the use of force to intimidate anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services. Brime is also charged with making threatening statements through interstate communications and with making a bomb threat,” Patel stated in a release.

If convicted of the offenses, Brime faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. 

