COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted on charges related to the May shooting death of a 33-year-old on the city’s southwest side.

Brad A. Madison, 35, was indicted Thursday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of possessing a weapon under disability in connection with the fatal shooting of Brandon Joiner on Monday, May 16, according to records from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

At approximately 2:39 a.m. on May 16, officers responded to the area near State Route 104 at Haul Road on reports of a crash, Columbus police said. Upon arrival, officers found a car crashed into the median barrier.

Joiner was found a short distance away from the crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:53 a.m.

Madison is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.