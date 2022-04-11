HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Columbus man for his alleged role in a pursuit that resulted in the death of a Bluffton Police officer last month.

Zachary L. Love, 21, was indicted Monday on two counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and one count each of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

(Photo courtesy BlufftonIcon.com)

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Love was involved with two other men in a pursuit on March 31.

Bluffton Police officer Dominic Francis was placing stop sticks on Interstate 75 when he was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle that the Ohio State Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over, according to the OSHP.

The officer’s death marked the first line-of-duty death for the city since the 1920s, Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder said.

The two other suspects in the case are Emin Johnson, 20, and Dante Tate, 19.

Among other charges, Johnson has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection with Francis’s death.

Love and Johnson are currently being held in Hancock County Jail, while Tate is being held in Cuyahoga County Jail.

The indictments for Love, Johnson, and Tate are below.