COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of shooting at a police substation was indicted on assault and firearm charges Friday.

Kaleb Queen, 33, allegedly fired gunshots at the Columbus Division of Police substation on the 500 block of East Woodrow Avenue and at a person’s vehicle on the city’s south side on Wednesday, May 25, according to records from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Officers inside the substation at the time of the shooting reportedly looked out the window and saw Queen driving a dark Cadillac while shooting at the station, police said.

Queen then turned around and drove toward the station again, firing at the building as he passed.

As he drove past a vehicle stopped at a stop sign at Ann Street and Woodrow Avenue, police said Queen fired two shots at the driver, striking the vehicle once in the hood.

Queen was eventually taken into custody at South 6th and East Sycamore streets following a short pursuit, when he allegedly admitted to the shooting, according to police.

The 33-year-old was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, two counts of failure to comply with an order and one count of possessing a weapon under disability, court records state.

Queen is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday.