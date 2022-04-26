COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving.

Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, according to records with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later stabilized, police said. She is expected to survive her injury.

Police said Slocum, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, was initially thought to be a victim. Police later said their investigation led to Slocum becoming a suspect in the shooting after he allegedly shot the woman after becoming irate with her.

Slocum is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m., according to court records.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.