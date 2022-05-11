COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local cleaning service owner has been sentenced on drug and gun charges after officials said he hid fentanyl in, among other items, a dog collar and a Gucci bag.

Larry K. Smith, 31, also known as “Lil’ Larry” and Big Larry,” was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, a press release from the United State Attorney Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker’s office said.

According to court documents, Smith, the owner of Larry’s Cleaning LLC, applied for CARES ACT aid for his business during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Smith was allegedly seen on social media with expensive vehicles, jewelry, bags, and sacks of money while not having any verified income, court documents state.

Law enforcement officials noticed an increase in foot and vehicle traffic at both of Smith’s Columbus and Lewis Center homes, court documents state.

Searches executed simultaneously by law enforcement at both of Smith’s homes allegedly turned up approximately 300 grams of fentanyl hidden throughout the houses, including in Smith’s dog’s collar and in a Gucci bag hidden under the stairs, court documents stated.

In addition to the drugs, officers allegedly found more than $50,000 in cash on Smith and in a Louis Vuitton backpack, a loaded firearm, marijuana, and crack cocaine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, officers also seized a large diamond and a gold Short North Posse medallion necklace.

Smith was under federal supervised release for previous narcotics charges at the time he was arrested on the most recent charges.