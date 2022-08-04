COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint.

A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Wearing a balaclava mask, prosecutors say Campbell stole a mail carrier’s keys to open USPS mailboxes and receptacles at the Vistas at Rocky Fork Apartment Complex in Gahanna on Sept. 8, 2021.

The second robbery occurred near the 4500 block of Hemingway Court in Columbus, where Campbell used the handgun a second time to steal a mail carrier’s keys, Parker said.

After executing search warrants, investigators say they discovered four firearms in Campbell’s apartment and the balaclava mask he wore during the robberies. Data obtained from Campbell’s phone revealed a photo of Campbell holding a Glock-style firearm, added Parker.