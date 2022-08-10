COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death.

A Franklin County judge sentenced William Elliott, 48, to life without parole on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of several counts related to the March 2020 murder of Maria Best, according to a news release from Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack.

Best, 23, was found dead inside an apartment on the 1400 block of Phale D. Hale Drive, with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat — one day after she called police to request that Elliott and others be removed from her home due to allegations of violence, Tyack said.

With the help of a co-defendant, who Tyack did not name, Elliott “restrained, kicked, taunted, and repeatedly stabbed Best for several hours.”

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that prior to Best’s murder, they heard Elliott talking about revenge at an apartment next door to Best’s home.

Police said they found a knife in the trash outside Best’s apartment. Tyack said traces of Best’s DNA was found on the knife’s blade and handle. Rubber gloves found in the trash also had traces of DNA matching both Best and Elliott, Tyack said.

The judge sentenced Elliott — who was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence — to life in prison without parole for the murder count, Tyack said.

Elliott also received two 11-year prison sentences, one for the aggravated burglary count and a second for kidnapping, that will run consecutively, according to Tyack. He received a 36-month sentence for tampering with evidence, which will run concurrently with the other counts.

The judge tacked on an additional five years since Elliott is a repeat violent offender.