COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing up to life in prison after being found guilty of raping three minors.

On Thursday, a jury found John Allen, 47, of Columbus guilty of raping three minors, according to a news release from Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

Allen assaulted the first victim in 2012 and the second victim in 2013. A third victim was assaulted several different times from 2017 to 2019, according to the news release. Allen was an acquaintance of all three victims. An investigation began after the third victim came forward in April 2021, Tyack said.

Allen was found guilty of four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Allen will be sentenced in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 8. He faces a sentence of 15 years to life.