COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was found guilty of rape, robbery and kidnapping after he attacked a woman near Ohio State University.

Darrell Rodgers, 24, was found guilty on Friday of all eight counts against him: five counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and two counts of robbery.

On Aug. 17, 2019, Rodgers attacked a woman on West 9th Street just south of Ohio State’s campus. He confronted the woman, putting what appeared to be a handgun but was actually a BB gun to her face. He demanded her property then raped her, according to a news release from Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

The victim immediately called 911, and Columbus police arrested Rogers near the crime scene after a brief foot chase, the news release said.

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge will sentence Rodgers on Sept. 27. Prosecutors will be seeking the maximum sentence of 74 years in prison.