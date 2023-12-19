View the video player above for previous coverage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of a fatal Christmas Eve stabbing from 2021.

On Friday, a Franklin County jury found 34-year-old Robin Sebastian guilty of the murder of Pradeep Anand. The judge who presided over the trial set a hearing for January 2024 to determine whether the jury’s verdict was based on sufficient evidence. Sebastian faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison if the court upholds his conviction.

On Dec. 24, 2021, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Hedgerow Road in a condominium complex off of Bethel Road around 6:19 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Anand, 33, suffering from stab wounds to his chest, neck and back. He was transported to Riverside hospital by medics, but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Nearby, officers located Sebastian, who was also wounded. Police said he was transported to Riverside in stable condition. Detectives later arrested Sebastian and charged him with the murder of Anand. Columbus police said the two men knew each other and were involved in an argument, during which Sebastian fatally stabbed Anand.