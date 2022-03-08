COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday on human trafficking charges tied to an investigation dating back to August of last year which involved a child.

Desmond Thomas, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on five felony counts including trafficking in persons, rape, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, and commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thomas, also known as “TommyGun Nino,” was arrested without incident, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

According to the attorney general’s office, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating a tip last August of a juvenile posting ads on a prostitution website. The AG’s office said the investigation led to Thomas’ arrest.

The investigation also led to the October arrest of Robert Pea, of Columbus, who allegedly contacted a minor through an online ad and “engaged in sexual activity for hire.” Pea, a Northland High School teacher, was removed from the classroom without pay pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The task force is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of other human trafficking victims is asked to contact the Ohio Bureau of Investigation at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888- 373-7888.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, as part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, includes resources from Columbus police, Homeland Security Investigations, the sheriff’s offices from Franklin and Delaware counties, the Powell Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies throughout central Ohio.